Loyola (MD) faces Lafayette on 5-game home skid

Lafayette Leopards (8-20, 5-12 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-19, 3-14 Patriot)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) plays Lafayette looking to break its five-game home skid.

The Greyhounds are 5-8 on their home court. Loyola (MD) ranks eighth in the Patriot with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Koi Sims averaging 6.9.

The Leopards have gone 5-12 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette has a 2-16 record against teams over .500.

Loyola (MD)’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Loyola (MD) gives up.

The Greyhounds and Leopards face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Salmeron is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Amandine Amorich is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Abby Antognoli is shooting 36.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Leopards. Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 52.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 54.5 points, 22.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.