Loyola (MD) faces Lafayette, looks to end home slide

Lafayette Leopards (8-20, 5-12 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-19, 3-14 Patriot)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) is looking to end its five-game home skid with a win against Lafayette.

The Greyhounds have gone 5-8 at home. Loyola (MD) has a 2-16 record against teams over .500.

The Leopards are 5-12 in conference matchups. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kay Donahue averaging 4.0.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Loyola (MD) has allowed to its opponents (41.2%).

The Greyhounds and Leopards square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Salmeron is averaging 13.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Greyhounds. Koi Sims is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Abby Antognoli is averaging 12.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Leopards. Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 52.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 54.5 points, 22.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.