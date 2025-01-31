Loyola (MD) faces Boston University on 4-game skid

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-13, 1-8 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-12, 2-7 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) comes into the matchup with Boston University after losing four in a row.

The Terriers have gone 5-6 at home. Boston University gives up 64.2 points and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Greyhounds are 1-8 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boston University’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Boston University gives up.

The Terriers and Greyhounds square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Giannaros averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Allison Schwertner is averaging eight points over the past 10 games.

Laura Salmeron averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc. Koi Sims is averaging 11.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 56.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

