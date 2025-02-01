Loyola (MD) faces Boston University on 4-game skid

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-13, 1-8 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-12, 2-7 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) aims to end its four-game skid with a win against Boston University.

The Terriers are 5-6 on their home court. Boston University gives up 64.2 points and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Greyhounds are 1-8 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) is seventh in the Patriot scoring 57.1 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

Boston University averages 56.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 59.3 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 40.9% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The Terriers and Greyhounds face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Giannaros is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Terriers. Anete Adler is averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games.

Laura Salmeron averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc. Koi Sims is shooting 53.5% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 56.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.