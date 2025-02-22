Loyola Marymount takes on Pepperdine, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Pepperdine Waves (8-18, 3-14 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-15, 4-13 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount heads into the matchup against Pepperdine after losing three in a row.

The Lions have gone 5-7 at home. Loyola Marymount ranks seventh in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Waves are 3-14 in WCC play. Pepperdine has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Loyola Marymount gives up.

The Lions and Waves square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Hernandez is averaging 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and two steals for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sotell is averaging 10.5 points for the Waves. Ornela Muca is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 58.5 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Waves: 1-9, averaging 52.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.