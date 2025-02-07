Loyola Marymount hosts San Francisco following Stone-Carrawell’s 20-point showing

San Francisco Dons (19-6, 9-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (14-9, 6-5 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts San Francisco after Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 73-53 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Lions are 10-3 on their home court. Loyola Marymount has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dons are 9-3 against conference opponents. San Francisco is second in the WCC allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Loyola Marymount averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is averaging 10.5 points for the Lions. Stone-Carrawell is averaging 14.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

Malik Thomas is averaging 19.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.