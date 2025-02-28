Loyola Marymount hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) following Hernandez’s 25-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-14, 10-9 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-15, 6-13 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Maya Hernandez scored 25 points in Loyola Marymount’s 63-60 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Lions have gone 6-7 in home games. Loyola Marymount has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

The Gaels are 10-9 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is third in the WCC with 15.3 assists per game led by Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso averaging 3.5.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Loyola Marymount gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naudia Evans is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Lions. Hernandez is averaging 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Kennedy Johnson is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Maia Jones is averaging 13.3 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 59.1 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Gaels: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.