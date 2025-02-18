Loyola Chicago visits UMass following McKayle’s 21-point outing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-15, 3-12 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (14-12, 9-6 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Loyola Chicago after Yahmani McKayle scored 21 points in UMass’ 76-66 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Minutewomen are 7-6 on their home court. UMass scores 63.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Ramblers have gone 3-12 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is 6-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UMass is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutewomen and Ramblers match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKayle is averaging 13.3 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Minutewomen. Megan Olbrys is averaging 14.7 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the past 10 games.

Naelle is averaging 10.1 points for the Ramblers. Jess Finney is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 1-9, averaging 52.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.