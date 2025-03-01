Loyola Chicago visits Saint Louis following Swope’s 23-point showing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (19-9, 10-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (16-12, 9-6 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Loyola Chicago after Isaiah Swope scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 57-56 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Billikens have gone 12-3 in home games. Saint Louis averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Ramblers are 10-5 against conference opponents. Loyola Chicago is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Saint Louis makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Loyola Chicago has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jayden Dawson is averaging 13.2 points for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.