Loyola Chicago visits Hankins-Sanford and UMass

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-10, 11-6 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (12-18, 7-10 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Loyola Chicago after Daniel Hankins-Sanford scored 22 points in UMass’ 73-72 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Minutemen have gone 8-7 at home. UMass is 7-17 against opponents over .500.

The Ramblers have gone 11-6 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is fifth in the A-10 scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

UMass’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutemen and Ramblers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Curry is averaging 13.3 points and four assists for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 19.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games.

Jayden Dawson is averaging 13.4 points for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.