Loyola Chicago plays Saint Louis in A-10 Tournament

Saint Louis Billikens (19-13, 12-7 A-10) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-10, 12-6 A-10)

Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago plays Saint Louis in the A-10 Tournament.

The Ramblers’ record in A-10 games is 12-6, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Billikens are 12-7 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Loyola Chicago averages 74.2 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 70.3 Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Loyola Chicago allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Saint Louis won the last matchup 98-67 on March 1. Gibson Jimerson scored 33 to help lead Saint Louis to the victory, and Miles Rubin scored 16 points for Loyola Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Edwards is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 12.2 points. Jayden Dawson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jimerson is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 18.5 points. Robbie Avila is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

