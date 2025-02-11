Loyola Chicago plays Richmond on 4-game road skid

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-9, 5-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (8-16, 3-8 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -4; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago will attempt to break its four-game road slide when the Ramblers visit Richmond.

The Spiders are 5-6 on their home court. Richmond is seventh in the A-10 with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Apostolos Roumoglou averaging 4.3.

The Ramblers are 5-5 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago ranks sixth in the A-10 allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Richmond’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Richmond gives up.

The Spiders and Ramblers square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Walz is averaging 5.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Spiders. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 14.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games.

Des Watson is averaging 12.4 points for the Ramblers. Sheldon Edwards is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

