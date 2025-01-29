Loyola Chicago plays Dayton on home slide

Dayton Flyers (12-8, 6-3 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-10, 3-7 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago is looking to break its three-game home skid with a victory against Dayton.

The Ramblers are 7-6 in home games. Loyola Chicago has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Flyers are 6-3 in conference matchups. Dayton ranks eighth in the A-10 with 13.7 assists per game led by Nicole Stephens averaging 3.1.

Loyola Chicago averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Loyola Chicago allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naelle averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Emma Theodorsson is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Ivy Wolf is averaging 17.1 points for the Flyers. Arianna Smith is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 53.5 points, 24.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.