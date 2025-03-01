Loyola Chicago hosts Saint Louis following Gray’s 22-point showing

Saint Louis Billikens (13-17, 7-10 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-16, 4-13 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits Loyola Chicago after Brooklyn Gray scored 22 points in Saint Louis’ 67-63 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Ramblers have gone 7-9 at home. Loyola Chicago gives up 64.0 points and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Billikens are 7-10 in conference matchups. Saint Louis averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 8-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Loyola Chicago gives up.

The Ramblers and Billikens meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Theodorsson is averaging 9.5 points for the Ramblers. Naelle is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mia Bergstrom averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 5.2 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Tierra Simon is averaging 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 61.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

