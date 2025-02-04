Loyola Chicago faces Davidson, aims to stop 3-game skid

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-11, 3-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-11, 6-4 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago is looking to break its three-game skid with a win over Davidson.

The Wildcats are 7-3 on their home court. Davidson scores 64.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Ramblers are 3-8 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Davidson is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 3.2 per game Davidson allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is scoring 11.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games.

Emma Theodorsson is averaging 9.5 points for the Ramblers. Naelle is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 52.9 points, 24.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.