Lowe leads Pittsburgh against No. 19 Louisville after 25-point outing

Pittsburgh Panthers (16-12, 7-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (22-6, 15-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits No. 19 Louisville after Jaland Lowe scored 25 points in Pittsburgh’s 73-67 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cardinals have gone 11-3 in home games. Louisville is fourth in the ACC scoring 79.5 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Panthers are 7-10 in ACC play. Pittsburgh scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Louisville scores 79.5 points, 8.2 more per game than the 71.3 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh scores 7.5 more points per game (76.8) than Louisville allows to opponents (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15.6 points, six assists and 2.4 steals for the Cardinals. Terrence Edwards is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lowe is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.