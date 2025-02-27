Lovejoy, Detroit Mercy Titans to visit Hall, Green Bay Phoenix

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-21, 4-14 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-26, 1-17 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Detroit Mercy in a matchup of Horizon League teams.

The Phoenix are 2-10 on their home court. Green Bay has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans have gone 4-14 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Green Bay is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Green Bay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 13.6 points. Jeremiah Johnson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 16.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Titans. Nate Johnson is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.