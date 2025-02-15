Lovejoy and Detroit Mercy host Oakland

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-18, 4-11 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 8-7 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits Oakland after Orlando Lovejoy scored 24 points in Detroit Mercy’s 87-72 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 6-4 in home games. Oakland has a 7-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Titans are 4-11 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Oakland averages 67.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 73.8 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Oakland has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

TJ Nadeau averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Lovejoy is averaging 13.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.