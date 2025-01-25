Love leads Arizona against Colorado after 27-point showing

Colorado Buffaloes (9-9, 0-8 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (12-6, 6-2 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces Colorado after Caleb Love scored 27 points in Arizona’s 92-78 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Wildcats are 8-1 on their home court. Arizona has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Buffaloes are 0-8 in conference matchups. Colorado ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 15.4 assists per game led by Julian Hammond III averaging 3.1.

Arizona scores 82.9 points, 10.7 more per game than the 72.2 Colorado gives up. Colorado has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Buffaloes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hammond is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Buffaloes. Bangot Dak is averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 65.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Buffaloes: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.