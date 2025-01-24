Love and UT Arlington host Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-7, 2-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-7, 4-1 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays Abilene Christian after Koi Love scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 70-58 win against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Mavericks have gone 7-0 in home games. UT Arlington has a 3-7 record against teams above .500.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Arlington scores 72.3 points, 12.9 more per game than the 59.4 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The Mavericks and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Brittingham is averaging 12.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mavericks. Love is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Payton Hull is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.6 points for the Wildcats. Emma Troxell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.