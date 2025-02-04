Love and No. 20 Arizona host BYU

Arizona Wildcats (15-6, 9-2 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (15-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Arizona visits BYU after Caleb Love scored 27 points in Arizona’s 81-72 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Cougars are 11-1 on their home court. BYU scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 9-2 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona is the leader in the Big 12 scoring 14.8 fast break points per game.

BYU scores 81.0 points, 11.7 more per game than the 69.3 Arizona gives up. Arizona scores 15.1 more points per game (82.8) than BYU allows to opponents (67.7).

The Cougars and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Love is shooting 39.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.