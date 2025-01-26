Louisville visits Virginia following Johnson’s 22-point game

Louisville Cardinals (13-6, 6-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-9, 3-5 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces Louisville after Kymora Johnson scored 22 points in Virginia’s 75-62 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cavaliers are 8-4 in home games. Virginia averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cardinals are 6-2 against ACC opponents. Louisville is fifth in the ACC with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nyla Harris averaging 2.8.

Virginia’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Virginia allows.

The Cavaliers and Cardinals square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Latasha Lattimore is averaging 15.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Tajianna Roberts is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Cardinals. Jayda Curry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.