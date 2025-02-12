Louisville visits Latson and No. 23 Florida State

Louisville Cardinals (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (19-5, 9-3 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Florida State faces Louisville after Ta’Niya Latson scored 23 points in Florida State’s 97-74 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Seminoles have gone 12-1 in home games. Florida State is 16-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 10-3 in ACC play. Louisville ranks fourth in the ACC with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nyla Harris averaging 3.0.

Florida State scores 92.1 points, 24.5 more per game than the 67.6 Louisville gives up. Louisville has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The Seminoles and Cardinals match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Timpson is averaging 17.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, two steals and 3.3 blocks for the Seminoles. Latson is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Cochran is averaging 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tajianna Roberts is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 87.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.