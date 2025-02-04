Louisville visits Boston College after Hand’s 31-point outing

Louisville Cardinals (16-6, 9-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-11, 2-8 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Louisville after Donald Hand Jr. scored 31 points in Boston College’s 77-76 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Eagles have gone 7-5 in home games. Boston College is 4-0 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 9-2 in ACC play. Louisville is second in the ACC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by James Scott averaging 2.5.

Boston College is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Boston College allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hand is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15.1 points, 6.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cardinals. Reyne Smith is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.