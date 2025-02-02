Louisville hosts No. 3 Notre Dame following Hidalgo’s 30-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-2, 9-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-6, 8-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame plays Louisville after Hannah Hidalgo scored 30 points in Notre Dame’s 77-61 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cardinals have gone 6-2 in home games. Louisville is fourth in the ACC with 16.0 assists per game led by Ja’Leah Williams averaging 4.0.

The Fighting Irish are 9-0 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is fourth in college basketball with 41.1 rebounds per game led by Liatu King averaging 10.8.

Louisville makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Notre Dame has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Fighting Irish square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Cochran is averaging 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jayda Curry is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

King is averaging 12.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Fighting Irish. Hidalgo is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 88.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

