Louisville faces No. 11 Duke on 3-game win streak

Louisville Cardinals (18-7, 11-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-6, 11-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against No. 11 Duke.

The Blue Devils have gone 11-0 in home games. Duke ranks seventh in the ACC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Jadyn Donovan leads the Blue Devils with 6.8 boards.

The Cardinals are 11-3 against ACC opponents. Louisville has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duke’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Louisville allows. Louisville has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlon Jackson is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.5 points. Toby Fournier is averaging 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Tajianna Roberts is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.4 points and 1.9 steals. Jayda Curry is shooting 34.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

