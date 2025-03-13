Louisville Cardinals square off against the Stanford Cardinal in ACC Tournament

Stanford Cardinal (20-12, 12-9 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (25-6, 18-2 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Louisville and Stanford square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Cardinals are 18-2 against ACC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Louisville ranks sixth in the ACC with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 6.8.

The Cardinal’s record in ACC action is 12-9. Stanford scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Louisville is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Louisville won 68-48 in the last matchup on March 8. Terrence Edwards led Louisville with 16 points, and Maxime Raynaud led Stanford with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.4 points. Edwards is shooting 51.7% and averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Blakes is averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cardinal. Raynaud is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

