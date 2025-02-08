Louisiana visits Northern Illinois after El Moutaouakkil’s 24-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-17, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-17, 1-9 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Northern Illinois after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 24 points in Louisiana’s 83-82 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Huskies have gone 5-5 at home. Northern Illinois averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 3-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-4 in road games. Louisiana gives up 74.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.1 points per game.

Northern Illinois averages 71.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 74.6 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

El Moutaouakkil is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.