Louisiana Tech visits UTEP after Tensaie’s 22-point game

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (14-14, 7-10 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-17, 4-13 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces Louisiana Tech after Ivane Tensaie scored 22 points in UTEP’s 65-64 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Miners have gone 8-7 at home. UTEP is 5-13 against opponents over .500.

The Lady Techsters are 7-10 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech ranks second in the CUSA with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 8.5.

UTEP is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 40.5% Louisiana Tech allows to opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 66.7 points per game, 0.9 more than the 65.8 UTEP gives up.

The Miners and Lady Techsters square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tensaie is averaging 13.1 points for the Miners. Heaven Samayoa-Mathis is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paris Bradley is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

