Louisiana Tech visits Sam Houston following Wilkerson’s 24-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-10, 7-8 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-17, 4-11 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston faces Louisiana Tech after Lamar Wilkerson scored 24 points in Sam Houston’s 74-70 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bearkats are 7-3 in home games. Sam Houston is 7-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-8 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech ranks sixth in the CUSA with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Kaden Cooper averaging 7.4.

Sam Houston makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Louisiana Tech has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson is scoring 19.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bearkats. Marcus Boykin is averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

Daniel Batcho is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Amaree Abram is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.