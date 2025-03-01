Louisiana Tech visits Sam Houston following Abram’s 21-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-10, 7-8 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-17, 4-11 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on Sam Houston after Amaree Abram scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 64-63 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Bearkats have gone 7-3 at home. Sam Houston is 7-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-8 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is sixth in the CUSA with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Kaden Cooper averaging 7.4.

Sam Houston makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Louisiana Tech has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 19.6 points for the Bearkats. Marcus Boykin is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper is averaging 9.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Daniel Batcho is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

