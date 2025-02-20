Louisiana Tech visits Middle Tennessee after Mostafa’s 21-point outing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-9, 6-7 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-8, 8-4 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays Louisiana Tech after Essam Mostafa scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 87-77 victory against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Blue Raiders have gone 9-2 in home games. Middle Tennessee averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-7 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Middle Tennessee averages 76.2 points, 7.7 more per game than the 68.5 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Weston is averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 19.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the past 10 games.

Daniel Batcho is averaging 17.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bulldogs. Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.