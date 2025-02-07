Louisiana Tech visits Brewer and Florida International

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-7, 5-5 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-15, 2-8 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Louisiana Tech after Jayden Brewer scored 25 points in Florida International’s 85-82 overtime victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Panthers are 6-6 in home games. Florida International is ninth in the CUSA scoring 72.2 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-5 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Florida International’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 74.9 points per game, 2.6 more than the 72.3 Florida International gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashton Williamson is averaging seven points and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Brewer is averaging 13.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the past 10 games.

Daniel Batcho is averaging 18.3 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bulldogs. Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

