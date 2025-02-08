Louisiana Tech visits Brewer and Florida International

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-7, 5-5 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-15, 2-8 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Louisiana Tech after Jayden Brewer scored 25 points in Florida International’s 85-82 overtime victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Panthers have gone 6-6 in home games. Florida International is fifth in the CUSA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Aybar averaging 2.0.

The Bulldogs are 5-5 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida International averages 72.2 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 68.3 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 74.9 points per game, 2.6 more than the 72.3 Florida International allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is averaging 14.9 points for the Panthers. Asim Jones is averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 10.2 points and 8.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Daniel Batcho is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.