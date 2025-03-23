Louisiana Tech plays Texas Southern in NIT matchup

Texas Southern Tigers (17-15, 15-5 SWAC) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (16-15, 9-11 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays Texas Southern in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Lady Techsters are 9-11 against CUSA opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Louisiana Tech is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers’ record in SWAC games is 15-5. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC scoring 66.3 points per game and is shooting 37.8%.

Louisiana Tech makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Texas Southern’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Louisiana Tech has given up to its opponents (40.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Tigers. Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.