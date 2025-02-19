Louisiana Tech hosts Scott and Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Raiders (19-6, 11-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-11, 6-7 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Louisiana Tech after Ta’Mia Scott scored 24 points in Middle Tennessee’s 73-63 win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Lady Techsters have gone 12-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech ranks seventh in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Raiders are 11-1 in conference matchups. Middle Tennessee is ninth in the CUSA with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Anastasiia Boldyreva averaging 3.0.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 66.2 points per game, 1.3 more than the 64.9 Louisiana Tech allows.

The Lady Techsters and Raiders meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

Scott is averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Boldyreva is averaging 17.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 65.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.