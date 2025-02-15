Louisiana Tech hosts Jacksonville State after Pierre’s 21-point showing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (17-8, 9-3 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-8, 6-6 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces Louisiana Tech after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 21 points in Jacksonville State’s 66-61 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 at home. Louisiana Tech ranks fourth in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-3 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Louisiana Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Pierre is scoring 21.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Gamecocks. Quel’Ron House is averaging 9.9 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.