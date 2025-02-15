Louisiana Tech faces Jacksonville State on 9-game road skid

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-10, 6-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-14, 3-9 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Jacksonville State looking to end its nine-game road losing streak.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-4 in home games. Jacksonville State is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lady Techsters have gone 6-6 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech ranks seventh in the CUSA giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Jacksonville State is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Louisiana Tech allows to opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Jacksonville State allows.

The Gamecocks and Lady Techsters meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samiya Steele is averaging 5.1 points for the Gamecocks. Maria Sanchez Ponce is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Paris Bradley is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 55.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.