Louisiana Tech and Texas Southern play in NIT matchup

Texas Southern Tigers (17-15, 15-5 SWAC) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (16-15, 9-11 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and Texas Southern meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Lady Techsters have gone 9-11 against CUSA teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Louisiana Tech is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers’ record in SWAC play is 15-5. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC scoring 66.3 points per game and is shooting 37.8%.

Louisiana Tech scores 66.1 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 67.4 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (40.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is averaging 14.2 points for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Courtlyn Loudermill is shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.4 points. Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.