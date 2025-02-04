Louisiana takes on Marshall following Lafayette’s 24-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-15, 2-9 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-11, 5-6 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Marshall after Erica Lafayette scored 24 points in Louisiana’s 77-68 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 8-3 in home games. Louisiana has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Thundering Herd are 2-9 against conference opponents. Marshall has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Louisiana is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Louisiana allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamiah Robinson is averaging nine points and 1.5 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Lafayette is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Blessing King is averaging 3.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Aislynn Hayes is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.