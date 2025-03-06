Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Marshall Thundering Herd meet in Sun Belt Tournament

Marshall Thundering Herd (13-19, 8-12 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-15, 9-9 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana and Marshall square off in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-9 against Sun Belt opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Louisiana is the best team in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.6 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Thundering Herd are 8-12 in Sun Belt play. Marshall is sixth in the Sun Belt with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Alasia Hayes averaging 4.0.

Louisiana is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Louisiana allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Nubia Imani Benedith is shooting 46.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Aislynn Hayes is averaging 16.8 points for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.