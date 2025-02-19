Louisiana plays Texas State following Lafayette’s 22-point performance

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-12, 8-6 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-15, 4-10 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Texas State after Erica Lafayette scored 22 points in Louisiana’s 80-60 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Bobcats have gone 3-10 at home. Texas State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 8-6 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana has a 6-12 record against teams over .500.

Texas State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 64.2 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 66.4 Texas State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster is scoring 11.2 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bobcats. Saniya Burks is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lafayette averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Nubia Imani Benedith is shooting 42.7% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.