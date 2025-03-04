Louisiana meets UL Monroe in Sun Belt Tournament

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-24, 3-15 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-20, 8-10 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against UL Monroe.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ record in Sun Belt play is 8-10, and their record is 3-10 in non-conference play. Louisiana has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

The Warhawks are 3-15 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is 5-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Louisiana is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 44.9% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Louisiana has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jalen Bolden is shooting 37.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.