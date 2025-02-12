Louisiana hosts Troy following Conerway’s 20-point performance

Troy Trojans (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-17, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Louisiana after Tayton Conerway scored 20 points in Troy’s 69-62 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-10 in home games. Louisiana is 5-11 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Trojans are 8-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Louisiana scores 66.5 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 65.3 Troy allows. Troy averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Conerway is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Marcus Rigsby Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.