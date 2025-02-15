Louisiana hosts Thames and UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-15, 5-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-12, 7-6 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Louisiana after Meloney Thames scored 26 points in UL Monroe’s 84-71 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10-4 in home games. Louisiana has a 6-12 record against teams above .500.

The Warhawks are 5-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is fourth in the Sun Belt with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 3.1.

Louisiana is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 42.6% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Louisiana gives up.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Warhawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Tamiah Robinson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jakayla Johnson is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Warhawks. Thames is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.