Louisiana hosts Pope and Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-13, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits Louisiana after Tylan Pope scored 28 points in Texas State’s 85-82 overtime win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 4-7 in home games. Louisiana is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 4-3 in Sun Belt play. Texas State scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Louisiana is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 77.6 points per game, 2.4 more than the 75.2 Louisiana gives up.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Bobcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pope is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyler Morgan is averaging 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.