Louisiana hosts Dominguez and Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (20-9, 11-5 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-18, 8-8 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -10.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces Louisiana after Dyondre Dominguez scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 95-70 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 5-11 at home. Louisiana gives up 73.3 points and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 11-5 in conference games. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Louisiana is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.1% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 10.6 points. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Taryn Todd is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 13.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.