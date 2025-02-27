Louisiana faces South Alabama, aims for 4th straight road win

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-19, 8-9 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (20-10, 12-5 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits South Alabama aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Jaguars have gone 12-4 in home games. South Alabama scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 8-9 in conference games. Louisiana averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 8-13 when winning the turnover battle.

South Alabama averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 66.5 points per game, 1.5 more than the 65.0 South Alabama gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barry Dunning Jr. is scoring 14.7 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Jaguars. Myles Corey is averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Kentrell Garnett averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 49.2% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

