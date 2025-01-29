Louisiana faces Appalachian State following Jones’ 20-point outing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-9, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-8, 7-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Appalachian State after Ashlyn Jones scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 70-53 win against the Troy Trojans.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-2 in home games. Appalachian State averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Eleyana Tafisi with 4.9.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-4 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Appalachian State scores 68.8 points, 8.7 more per game than the 60.1 Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 62.3 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 66.8 Appalachian State allows to opponents.

The Mountaineers and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tafisi is averaging 5.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Mountaineers. Zada Porter is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tamiah Robinson is averaging 9.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Erica Lafayette is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.