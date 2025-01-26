Lorient and North Texas host Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-9, 3-3 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (14-4, 5-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -8; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Florida Atlantic after Brenen Lorient scored 20 points in North Texas’ 76-67 win against the Temple Owls.

The Mean Green are 10-0 in home games. North Texas is the best team in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.1 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Owls are 3-3 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic ranks third in the AAC scoring 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Tre Carroll averaging 8.1.

North Texas scores 69.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 77.5 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 21.6 more points per game (80.7) than North Texas allows to opponents (59.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 13.8 points. Lorient is shooting 60.7% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Carroll is averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Owls. Baba is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

